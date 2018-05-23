

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A woman believed to be in her 20s has died after an apparent stabbing in The Annex.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Spadina Road and Kendal Avenue at around 4:30 p.m.

Speaking with CP24, Const. David Hopkinson said officers initially responded to sounds of gunshots in the area.

“The initial call that came in was for sounds of gunshots and it indicated that a man and a woman were arguing,” he said. “There was screaming heard and what was relayed to us as sounds of gunshots.”

“Our officers responded and when we got on scene we found the woman suffering from serious injuries but we were unsure how she sustained the injuries. We now believe – based on what doctors have told us – that her injuries were sustain by a stabbing.”

The female victim was rushed to hospital from the scene in life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said. A short time later Toronto police said that she had succumbed to her injuries.

Officers said two men were seen fleeing the area but no suspect descriptions have been released.

Spadina Station was shut down following the initial call but it has since reopened.

Surrounding roads were closed as well to accommodate a police investigation.