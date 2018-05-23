

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A woman believed to be in her 20s has been taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries after an incident took place in the Annex.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Spadina Road and Kendal Avenue at around 4:30 p.m.

Toronto police initially said the woman was stabbed but now say they are unsure if a shooting or a stabbing occurred.

The female victim was transported from the scene to hospital in life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said.

Officers said two men were seen fleeing the area but no suspect descriptions have been released.

Spadina Station was shut down following the initial call but it has since reopened.

Surrounding roads were closed as well to accommodate a police investigation.