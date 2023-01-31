Woman in her 30s seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York
A female pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in North York Tuesday afternoon.
Police say it happened in the area of Doris and Norton avenues, south of Finch Avenue near Yonge Street, at around 3:30 p.m.
Police arrived on scene after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been struck.
Upon arrival, they located a woman in her 30s who was transported to a trauma centre with serious, non life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, according to police.
The southbound lane of Doris Avenue is currently closed at Mckee Avenue while police investigate the incident.