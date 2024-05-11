A woman in her 60s is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle at a bus shelter in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood, police say.

In an update provided on Saturday, Toronto police said that a Jeep Cherokee and a Chevrolet Silverado collided near Post Road and Bayview Avenue just after 5 p.m on Friday. They said the Jeep then left the roadway and struck a bus shelter.

Two pedestrians, a 66-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, were struck by the vehicle and transported to hospital. The woman is suffering life-threatening injuries, police said.

The drivers of the vehicles remained at the scene, according to the release. One was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone with security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact investigators at 416-808-1900.