Woman in her 70s dies after two-alarm fire in Upper Beaches
Published Wednesday, December 15, 2021 10:50PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 16, 2021 5:24AM EST
A woman in her 70s is dead following a two-alarm fire in Upper Beaches Wednesday evening.
Fire crews responded to 751 Woodbine Avenue, near Gerrard Street East, just after 9:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they located the fire inside a unit in the building and rescued a woman without vital signs.
The woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later succumbed to her injuries, police said.
The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.
The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating.