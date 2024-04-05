Woman in her 70s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Published Friday, April 5, 2024 10:43PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 5, 2024 10:52PM EDT
An elderly woman has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough Friday evening.
The collision occurred near Bellefontaine Street and Kenfin Avenue, in the area of Kennedy Road and Finch Avenue East.
Police say the pedestrian is a woman in her 70s. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, the driver remained at the scene, police say.