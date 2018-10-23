

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A woman believed to be in her 70s has been rushed to a trauma centre from the scene of a Scarborough crash.

According to investigators, a vehicle struck a bus shelter and a pedestrian in the area of Finch Avenue and Kennedy road at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene shortly after and located a female pedestrian suffering from serious injuries. She was subsequently taken to hospital in stable condition, paramedics said.

The vehicle and the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.