A woman in her 80s has died after a head-on collision in northwest Toronto Tuesday.

According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the incident occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m. in the area of Kipling and Steeles avenues.

Officials confirmed an elderly woman was transported in life-threatening condition to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A two-year-old child was transported to a pediatric trauma centre in stable condition, officials say.

Currently, Steeles Avenue is closed from Kipling to Islington avenues in both directions. Officials say the intersection can be expected to remain closed for hours to allow for investigation.

