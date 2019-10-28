

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman believed to be in her 40s is in hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton and a driver is in custody in connection with the incident.

The woman was struck on Queen Street, east of Kennedy Road, at around 9:40 p.m.

She was found breathing and with a pulse, but was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Peel police said.

“Our initial investigation shows he (the driver) was going eastbound on a green light,” Const. Danny Marttini told CP24.

However she said police are still trying to determine exactly who had the right-of-way.

The 52-year-old male driver of the vehicle was taken into custody for having an excess blood alcohol level, police said.

Marttini said investigators are asking anyone with information or video from the area to contact police.

The incident marks the latest in a string of serious or deadly injuries sustained by pedestrians around the GTA over the past 24 hours.

Marttini said police are urging all road users to use more caution.

“For drivers and pedestrians, we want to remind everyone – pay attention to your surroundings,” she said.