Woman in hospital after downtown collision
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, March 3, 2019 7:20AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, March 3, 2019 7:36AM EST
A woman was taken to hospital after two vehicles collided downtown early Sunday, one of them striking a traffic pole.
It happened on Jarvis Street near Carlton Street, at around 4 a.m.
Toronto Paramedic services said a woman was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the collision is not yet clear.
A section of Jarvis Street remains closed in the area because the damaged traffic light is hanging over the road.