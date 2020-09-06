A woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a house fire in Brampton on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a two-alarm blaze at around 8:40 a.m. in the area of Avondale Boulevard and Balmoral Drive.

A woman was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Peel Regional Police say the woman is likely being treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire has been put out and roadways in the area have reopened to the public.

The cause of the fire is unknown.