Toronto police say they are investigating a series of collisions in Etobicoke and Mississauga that saw one woman taken to hospital and a man taken into custody Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and The East Mall at around 8 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Toronto Fire responded to the scene and said that a car was involved in a collision with a five-ton truck.

Images from one scene at Burnhamthorpe Road, east of Martin Grove Road, showed a small black vehicle crashed into a hydro pole next to a church.

Police vehicles could be seen at a second scene at Burnhamthorpe Road and Highway 427.

Peel Regional Police said they responded to a third collision connected to the first two, this one at Dixie Road and the Queensway in Mississauga at around 8:09 p.m.

Seven vehicles were involved in that collision and a woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

One man was taken into custody in connection with the collision, Peel police said.

Surveillance footage from the area shared with CP24 shows a smoking white van coming to a stop at a construction area before police officers race in and apprehend the driver.

Police have not yet said what charges he may face.