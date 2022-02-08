A woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Lomond Drive and Aberfoyle Crescent, near Bloor Street and Islington Avenue, shortly before 5 p.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been struck.

A woman believed to be in her 60’s was found at the scene, police said.

She was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Police later said that her condition had been upgraded in hospital and was no longer considered life-threatening.

Few details were immediately available about the circumstances surrounding the collision.