Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in east end
A police cruiser is shown blocking traffic near the location where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Victoria Park Avenue early Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, October 6, 2018 8:10AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 6, 2018 8:51AM EDT
A female pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle near Victoria Park Station early Saturday morning.
The collision occurred on Victoria Park Avenue near Crescent Town Road shortly before 7 a.m.
The northbound lanes of Victoria Park Avenue remain closed at Crescent Town Road as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.