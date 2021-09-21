A woman is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Tuesday morning.

At around 10:45 a.m., Peel police responded to reports of a collision in the area of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue.

Officers located a woman who had been hit by a vehicle.

The woman was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The vehicle remained on scene, police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown and the major collision bureau has been notified.

Eglinton Avenue is closed westbound from Sorrento Drive.