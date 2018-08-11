Woman in life-threatening condition after stabbing at Brampton apartment building
A police cruiser is shown outside a Brampton apartment building on Saturday morning following a reported stabbing. (Peter Muscat)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 11, 2018 6:40AM EDT
A woman has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Brampton, paramedics say.
The incident occurred inside an apartment building on Knightsbridge Road, which is in the vicinity of Clark Boulevard and Bramalea Road.
It is not known whether any arrests have been made.
