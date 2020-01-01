Woman in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Brampton
Peel Regional Police badge. (The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon)
Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, January 1, 2020 6:54AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 1, 2020 6:57AM EST
A woman has been transported to a trauma centre after a stabbing in Brampton early Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the area of McLaughlin Road and Wanless Drive around 5:10 a.m.
According to paramedics, the victim was found with life-threatening injuries.
A man is in custody in connection with the incident, police say.