A woman and two children have been taken to hospital following a reported disturbance in Mississauga’s Erin Mills neighbourhood on Monday morning that is now being probed by Ontario’s police watchdog.

Police were initially called to a townhouse complex on Southhampton Drive near Eglinton Avenue at around 10 a.m. for a weapons dangerous call.

They say that an adult female was found at the scene with injuries and was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. Two children were also taken to hospital. Police say that one of those children did sustain injuries and was transported in non-life threatening condition while the second was taken as a precaution.

One male has since been taken into custody in connection with the incident. Police say that individual has been transported to a trauma centre with unspecified injuries. The Special Investigations Unit has been notified.

Police have not released any details about the relationship between the individuals at this point.

They have also not commented on the nature of the injuries sustained by the woman and the child, though they initially said that one person had been stabbed.

One neighbour who spoke with CP24 at the scene said that he got a call from his wife earlier this morning after she heard someone screaming “please no, please no.” The man said that his wife also saw some police officers pulling out their guns as they responded to the incident.

Footage from the scene on Monday morning showed police tape restricting access to a garage at the back of a townhouse complex. Blood was also visible on the pavement outside.

An investigation is ongoing.

More to come…