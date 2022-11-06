Woman in life-threatening condition following early morning stabbing at Etobicoke park
Published Sunday, November 6, 2022 8:00AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 6, 2022 8:01AM EST
A woman has critical injuries after being stabbed early Sunday morning during an altercation in an Etobicoke park, say police.
The incident happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. near and Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive, which is just north of Finch Avenue West.
According to Toronto police, a group of people in a park got into a fight.
A woman was stabbed and taken to hospital. She is listed in life-threatening condition, police said.
One man has been arrested.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with further information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.