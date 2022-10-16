Toronto police believe a 30-year-old woman is responsible for setting four fires Sunday morning in North York.

Shortly after 7 a.m. police were notified about a fire near Bathurst Street and McAllister Road, just south of Sheppard Avenue West.

According to Toronto fire, there was a report of light smoke in the area of 4300 Bathurst St., but no fire was located. Firefighters also attended a shed fire at that same location, which is between Reiner and McAllister roads.

Police told CP24 that they were “on scene with an individual.”

Toronto fire said a third small fire was also “quickly extinguished” in a lobby vestibule at 4266 Bathurst St.

In total, four fires were set in the area of Bathurst Street, south of Sheppard Avenue West, police said. Details were not immediately available about the fourth one.

No one was injured in any of the fires, Toronto paramedics confirmed.

A woman is currently in Toronto police custody. Investigators are expected to release more details shortly in a news release.

At this time, the southbound lanes of Bathurst Street remain blocked as police investigate.

Motorists and public transit users are being advised to consider alternate routes of travel at this time.

Anyone with further information, including video surveillance or dash cam footage, is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

This is a developing story. More to come.