

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A woman in her 40s was shot outside a convenience store in the city’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood on Friday afternoon and now police are hunting for a suspect who fled the scene.

Toronto police say they were called to the corner of Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue West after 3 p.m. after shots rang out.

A shotgun was found a short time later near the scene but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

Const. David Hopkinson said the woman was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition.

Residents in the immediate area around Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue West were asked to stay indoors as police search for the suspect.

He is described as a black man about 45-years-old, standing five-feet-nine inches tall with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans.

Motorists should expect road closures in the area around Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue West as police scour the scene for evidence.