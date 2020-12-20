Woman in serious condition after stabbing in Etobicoke
Published Sunday, December 20, 2020 11:00PM EST
A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Etobicoke Sunday night.
Toronto police responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of The West Mall and Rathburn Road at around 10:15 p.m.
An adult female was found with stab wounds and was transported to a trauma centre with serious, non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police said two males were seen fleeing into a nearby park area.
A description of the suspects has not been released.
Police are on scene investigating.