Police are investigating after an elderly woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a dump truck in the city’s east end this afternoon.

It happened near Main Street and Danforth Avenue shortly after 3 p.m.

Police say that the 82-year-old female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear, however images from the scene suggest that the dump truck was making a right hand turn onto Danforth Avenue from Main Street.

Roads are closed in the area for the police investigation.