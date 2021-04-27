Woman in wheelchair struck and killed by vehicle in city's east end: police
A dump truck is shown at the scene of a fatal collision involving an elderly woman in a wheelchair.
Published Tuesday, April 27, 2021 3:39PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 27, 2021 5:39PM EDT
Police are investigating after an elderly woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a dump truck in the city’s east end this afternoon.
It happened near Main Street and Danforth Avenue shortly after 3 p.m.
Police say that the 82-year-old female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear, however images from the scene suggest that the dump truck was making a right hand turn onto Danforth Avenue from Main Street.
Roads are closed in the area for the police investigation.