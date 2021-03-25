Hamilton police are investigating a targeted shooting in the city’s east end that left a woman with serious injuries.

On Wednesday, shortly before 11 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Parkdale Street North and Barton Street East.

A 25-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound, police said.

She was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Investigators believe that the shooting was a targeted incident and are asking residents and businesses in the area to check any video surveillance that might help with the investigation.

A police presence is expected in the area for a good portion of the day as police investigate.

Anyone with information can contact police at 905-546-2907 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.