Woman injured in Brampton shooting; police say 2 suspects fled in vehicle
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)
Published Friday, August 30, 2024 6:17PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 30, 2024 6:38PM EDT
A woman has been injured in a shooting in Brampton, Peel police say.
Officers rushed to the area of Mountainash Road and Judson Gate, south of Countryside Road, after receiving a call for a shooting around 5:30 p.m.
Police say the woman's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Peel paramedics told CP24 that the woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Officers are looking for two suspects, who police say fled in a vehicle. No descriptions have been released.
Police say the incident "appears to be isolated to a residence."
They are advising the public to avoid the area as there will be a large police presence for the investigation.