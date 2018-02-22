

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A woman pulled from a fire at a home in Etobicoke early Thursday morning has died in hospital.

The two-alarm fire broke out at around 2:30 a.m. at a residence on Byng Avenue, near Albion Road.

Speaking to CP24 at the scene, Toronto Fire Deputy Chief Jim Kay said three people were removed from a basement apartment after a fire broke out in the unit.

Paramedics said a woman was initially found without vital signs but was revived and rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

A second person, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Kay later confirmed that the woman critically injured in the fire, who is also believed to be in her 20s, died in hospital.

Her name has not been released.

A total of seven people reside in the home but damage, Kay said, was confined to the basement apartment.

“It is minimal damage although the fire obviously had devastating results,” he noted.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but a Toronto Fire investigator has been called to the scene.

“The (Office of the Fire Marshal) has been notified and they will be helping us first thing in the morning once daylight arrives,” Kay added.

It is not yet known whether there were working smoke detectors in the basement.

“That is still part of our investigation so it is a little early to tell,” Kay said. “That is certainly going to be one of the focal points of our investigation.”

Officials on scene are currently taking witness statements, he said.