A fiery crash in the city’s Lambton neighbourhood Wednesday evening left a woman injured, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to a collision in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Florence Crescent, west of Jane Street, at 9:30 p.m.

Police said a car caught fire after slamming into a dump truck.

A woman in her 20s had to be rescued from the car, police said.

She suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police have closed the roads in the area for investigation.