Woman injured in fiery crash near Jane and St. Clair
Toronto police are investigating a car crash in Lambton that left a woman injured.
Share:
Published Wednesday, November 17, 2021 10:11PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 17, 2021 10:11PM EST
A fiery crash in the city’s Lambton neighbourhood Wednesday evening left a woman injured, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to a collision in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Florence Crescent, west of Jane Street, at 9:30 p.m.
Police said a car caught fire after slamming into a dump truck.
A woman in her 20s had to be rescued from the car, police said.
She suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Police have closed the roads in the area for investigation.