

The Canadian Press





Manitoba RCMP say a woman injured in last week's crash between a minibus and a transport truck has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 16.

Health officials say nine patients remain in hospital.

Four are in critical condition.

The bus was taking a group of seniors from Dauphin and the surrounding area on a trip to a casino Thursday, when it crashed with the semi near Carberry.

Police have said dashcam footage shows the bus was crossing the Trans-Canada Highway when it went into the path of the truck.

They said officers have not yet interviewed the bus driver as he is receiving care in hospital.

On June 20, 2023, a female who had been in hospital since the collision on June 15, 2023, succumbed to her injuries. In total, 16 people have died as a result of this collision. pic.twitter.com/flDDH9vjEb — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 21, 2023

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2023.