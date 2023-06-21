Woman injured in Manitoba bus crash dies in hospital, bringing death toll to 16
A scorched patch of ground where a bus carrying seniors ended up after colliding with a transport truck and burning on Thursday is seen on the edge of the Trans-Canada Highway where it intersects with Hwy 5, west of Winnipeg near Carberry, Man., Friday, June 16, 2023. Police said 15 people were killed and 10 more were sent to hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2023 12:19PM EDT
Manitoba RCMP say a woman injured in last week's crash between a minibus and a transport truck has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 16.
Health officials say nine patients remain in hospital.
Four are in critical condition.
The bus was taking a group of seniors from Dauphin and the surrounding area on a trip to a casino Thursday, when it crashed with the semi near Carberry.
Police have said dashcam footage shows the bus was crossing the Trans-Canada Highway when it went into the path of the truck.
They said officers have not yet interviewed the bus driver as he is receiving care in hospital.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2023.