A 43-year-old woman who was critically injured in a collision in Oshawa last month has died in hospital, police say.

The three-vehicle crash occurred on Simcoe Street North near Raglan Road at around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 24.

Police say that a red Toyota Rav4 was travelling southbound on Simcoe Street when it veered across the centre line and was struck by a black Ford pick-up truck. A third vehicle then slammed into the Rav4.

The female who sustained critical injuries in the crash was behind the wheel of the Rav4. She was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto, where she had been receiving treatment.

In a news release issued on Thursday, Durham Regional Police confirmed that Sharlene Lucyk died in hospital on Feb. 11.

Police say that they are continuing to investigate the collision and are interested in speaking with anyone who may have information about what transpired.