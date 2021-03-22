One woman was killed and another person suffered critical injuries following a crash in Richmond Hill early this morning.

The three-vehicle crash, which involved a white Hino transport truck, a Mazda 6, and a Nissan sedan, occurred on Highway 7 near Yonge Street at around 7:30 a.m.

Police say the female driver of the Nissan was rushed to hospital but later died from her injuries. The driver of the Mazda was also taken to hospital and remains in critical condition.

The major collision unit was called to the scene this morning to investigate the crash and the highway was closed in both directions between Bathurst and Yonge streets for several hours.

"The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area, are being asked to please come forward," York Regional Police said in a news release on Monday afternoon.