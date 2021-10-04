One woman is dead after police say she crashed into a parked tractor-trailer in the parking lot of a big box store in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.

The collision occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in a parking lot on Ridgeway Drive, located near Dundas Street West and Winston Park Drive.

According to police, the lone female occupant of the car involved was found without vital signs and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a possible medical episode.