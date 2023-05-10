Woman killed in apparent shooting in south Etobicoke
Toronto police’s homicide squad is investigating after a woman died of “injuries consistent with a shooting” early Wednesday morning in south Etobicoke.
The incident happened in the Humber Bay Shore area, near Manitoba and Legion roads, which is south of the Gardiner Expressway and west of Park Lawn Road.
Police said a male suspect was seen fleeing from the scene. No suspect information has been released at this time.
More to come. This is a developing story.