More than a dozen people were injured in a fatal multi-vehicle collision in Brampton that invoved a tractor trailer.

The crash happened around midnight Friday in the area of Queen Street and The Gore Road, just west of Highway 50.

Speaking to the media at the scene, Const. Sarah Patten of Peel Regional Police said the driver of the tractor trailer struck approximately 10 vehicles that were waiting at red light on westbound Queen Street.

“A lot of vehicles were crumpled and people were trapped inside,” she said while describing what happened.

An adult female, who was a passenger in one of the affected vehicles, was pronounced dead at crash site.

Two others, believed to be adult males, were transported to a trauma centre, Patten said.

The remaining people who were hurt were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The age of the victims is not known.

Peel paramedics said they assessed 15 patients, including the deceased.

In total, 13 people were transported to hospital, two of them were taken to a trauma centre.

We are presently on scene of a multi-vehicle MVC with persons trapped in the intersection of Queen St and The Gore Rd. The intersection will remain closed while @PeelPolice investigate. Please avoid the area. @ChiefBoyes @BPFFA1068 ^MW pic.twitter.com/6rviUXfFlQ — Brampton Fire & Emergency Services (@BramptonFireES) August 27, 2022

Motorists are being advised to use alternate routes.

The driver of the tractor trailer has now been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing death. He is in police custody.

It is not known how the fast tractor was travelling at the time of the collision.

“We don’t know the circumstances surrounding why this occurred,” Patten said, adding while it’s sad to that one life was lost, police are “very thankful so many people walked away with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Peel police’s major collision bureau is investigating.