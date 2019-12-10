

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a woman killed in a murder-suicide in Brampton was reported missing by a friend in Toronto the day before her body was discovered.

The bodies of a 35-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were discovered by police inside a home on Bighorn Crescent at around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators told reporters Tuesday that they believe the woman was murdered the man, who subsequently took his own life.

Police have not released the cause of death for the victim or the suspect.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday morning, Insp. Marty Ottaway confirmed that on Sunday, one day before the woman’s body was discovered, the Toronto Police Service received a missing persons report from a friend of the victim.

“She did have some concern for her friend,” Ottaway said.

An investigation into her disappearance was launched, which led investigators to Brampton on Monday.

Ottaway added that a separate call sent officers to the home on Bighorn Crescent, where the victim was found dead.

He told reporters that the victim and suspect had been in an intimate relationship in the past but investigators do not believe they were still romantically involved.

He said no prior incidents of domestic violence were reported to police.

“In this case, there is absolutely nothing documented at all. There were no warning signs,” Ottaway said.

He noted that while investigators are not sure how the victim ended up at the home in Brampton, police have no evidence to suggest that the woman was abducted.

Police named the female victim as Sharanjeet Kaur.

Investigators named the now deceased perpetrator as Navdeep Singh.