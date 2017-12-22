

Codi Wilson And Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Friends of a 40-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Scarborough on Thursday afternoon say she was a doting mom and a domestic violence survivor who worked for years to use her experience to help others in need.

The collision occurred at around 3:30 p.m. near Kingston Road and Warden Avenue.

According to investigators, a woman was attempting to cross Kingston Road on foot when she was struck by a westbound Chevrolet Equinox.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified to CP24 as Karla Groten, a mother of two teenage children.

Groten’s friend, Cecilia Tement, told CTV News Toronto that she was texting with Groten minutes before she was struck.

Tement said Groten had just left a hair appointment in the area when she was struck.

“Just before she got killed she sent me a picture of herself. She had her hair all done up and she looked really beautiful and she was so excited. I might’ve been the last person she texted. As soon as she stepped out the salon she got hit.”

Tement said Groten was a single mother, having left an abusive partner some years ago.

For a time 15 years ago, Groten sought the services of Dr. Roz’s Healing Place in Scarborough, a centre for women and their children fleeing abuse.

“That’s how we met, I was her children’s counsellor at the centre,” Tement said.

Groten later volunteered at the centre and then got a job there.

“She’s been working with us for a number of years and we were just – we were two peas in a pod. Everyone who knew Cecilia knew Karla,” Tement said.

Dr, Roz Roach, who founded the centre, told CTV News Toronto that Groten was a “lovely, bubbly human being.”

“We’re going to be grieving for a long, long time.”

Tement said she had a habit of checking in with Groten other every morning, amplifying the silence Friday morning when Tement said she didn’t hear from her friend.

“This was the first morning in a number of years that we didn’t get to talk.”

Tement said Groten was a tireless advocate against violence and a devoted mother to her children.

“Her family is devastated right now. She was the best of us.”

Suspect arrested 4 kilometres away

Police allege the driver of the Equinox failed to remain at the scene of the deadly collision but was located a short time later in the area of Queen Street East and Kingston Road.

Investigators say the suspect was involved in a another collision four blocks away from where Groten was struck and the other driver in that crash saw a licence plate and phoned it in to authorities.

The suspect has been identified by police as 28-year-old David Opalka, of Toronto.

Investigators say Opalka has been charged with a number of offences, including impaired operation of a motor-vehicle causing death, dangerous operation of a motor-vehicle causing death, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

Opalka appeared in court on Friday and was remanded into custody until Jan. 3 when he will appear via video link.