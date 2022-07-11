Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Niagara
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 11, 2022 6:33AM EDT
Niagara police say they're investigating a fatal car crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake that happened Saturday evening.
Police say the single-vehicle in the collision appeared to have rolled over and a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man was removed from the car by fire services and taken to hospital in serious condition.
Police have not released the identities of the man and woman.