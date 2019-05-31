

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street West and Liruma Road at 6:46 p.m. for a report of a three car collision involving a pickup truck, an SUV and a hatchback.

They arrived to find a woman in life-threatening condition.

Paramedics rendered first aid and then rushed the woman to hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

A second woman from another vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection is closed as police conduct an investigation.