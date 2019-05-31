Woman killed in three-car crash in Mississauga
Police are seen attending to damaged cars at the scene of a collision on Dundas Street West in Mississauga on May 31, 2019. (Phil Fraboni/CTV News Toronto)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 7:49PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 31, 2019 8:47PM EDT
A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police say.
Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street West and Liruma Road at 6:46 p.m. for a report of a three car collision involving a pickup truck, an SUV and a hatchback.
They arrived to find a woman in life-threatening condition.
Paramedics rendered first aid and then rushed the woman to hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later.
A second woman from another vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The intersection is closed as police conduct an investigation.