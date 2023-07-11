Police are making a public appeal for information after a hit-and-run collision involving a cyclist that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

It happened near Sunnyside Beach in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Budapest Lane area at around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say that the victim, a 38-year-old woman, was riding her bicycle in the area when she collided with another cyclist.

The woman sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was rushed to hospital.

The other cyclist, meanwhile, fled the scene.

So far no suspect description has been released.

“Investigators from Traffic Services are requesting anyone that may have witnessed or have video of the incident to contact police,” a news release issued on Tuesday states.