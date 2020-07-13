

Chris Herhalt and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have located a vulnerable woman who they believe was abducted from downtown Toronto on Monday morning.

Officers were called to a laneway near Sherbourne and Dundas streets at around 8:45 a.m. this morning for reports of an overdose.

A woman in the laneway was observed to be suffering a medical episode or an overdose and was unconscious.

A man approached the woman and put her in a blue car.

Concerned bystanders challenged the man regarding the woman’s safety and he indicated that he was taking her to the hospital, police said.

However the man disappeared with the woman and never arrived at hospital, according to police.

Officers later said they located the car – described as a Kia Rio with a bicycle rack and two bikes mounted – sometime after 1 p.m.

At around 4:30 p.m., police announced that a suspect alleged to have taken the woman had been arrested.

James Felfoldi, 51, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and failing to comply with parole.

However police said that they were still continuing to search for the woman. Police released a photo of her and said that they were concerned for her safety.

She was eventually located at around 7:15 p.m., police said Monday evening. Police did not say where she was found.

Felfoldi is scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday.