

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A woman believed to be in her 70s is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke, Toronto police said.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near Sixth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Police said the woman was riding an e-bike when she was struck. She was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, but was later pronounced dead.

The driver remained on scene, according to investigators.

Roads have been closed in the area while police investigate.