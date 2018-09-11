Woman on e-bike killed in Etobicoke collision
Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 6:56PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 11, 2018 7:19PM EDT
A woman believed to be in her 70s is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke, Toronto police said.
The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near Sixth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West.
Police said the woman was riding an e-bike when she was struck. She was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, but was later pronounced dead.
The driver remained on scene, according to investigators.
Roads have been closed in the area while police investigate.