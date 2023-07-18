Woman on scooter rushed to hospital following Etobicoke collision
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Tuesday, July 18, 2023 11:17AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 18, 2023 11:26AM EDT
A woman has been rushed to hospital following a collision in northern Etobicoke.
Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West. The victim, a woman, was riding on a scooter, when she was struck by a vehicle, according to police.
Her injuries are serious but non-life-threatening in nature. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, according to police.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while investigators are on scene.