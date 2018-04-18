

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police say a 24-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death in connection with a 2016 crash that claimed the life of a teenage girl in Markham.

The collision occurred near 14th Avenue near Markham Road in the early morning hours of Nov. 18, 2016.

Police previously said a white Land Rover Range Rover was heading eastbound on 14th Avenue when the driver failed to negotiate a turn, struck a median, and rolled over multiple times.

A 17-year-old female passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene and another passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, identified by police as 24-year-old Jing Jing Pan, was subsequently charged with impaired operation of a motor-vehicle causing death and impaired operation causing bodily harm.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said Pan has now pleaded guilty to both charges.

She has been sentenced to 42 months in prison and faces a five-year driving prohibition.