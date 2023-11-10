Woman pronounced deceased after stabbing in Etobicoke
Published Friday, November 10, 2023 7:22AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 10, 2023 9:08AM EST
A woman has been pronounced deceased following a stabbing in Toronto’s west end.
Police say the stabbing occurred just after 6 a.m. on Friday in the area of The Queensway and Zorra Street in Etobicoke. The woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and was soon pronounced deceased.
One person is in police custody with minor injuries.
