

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Police have released security camera images of a man after a 28-year-old woman was punched “numerous times” during an “unprovoked” attack in the Harbord Village area.

The incident took place near Harbord and Robert streets at around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the woman was walking in the area when the attack took place.

The woman did not know the suspect, according to officers.

After the incident, the woman was transported to hospital by Toronto paramedics but the severity of the injuries she sustained is not known.

A suspect wanted in connection with this investigation has been described by police as a male in his 20s who has an olive complexion and short dark hair. At the time, he was seen wearing black sweatpants, a black, grey and white camouflage long-sleeve shirt and black sneakers.

Officers have released security camera images of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investgiators at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).