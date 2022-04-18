A suspect who allegedly pushed a woman onto the tracks at a Toronto subway station Sunday evening is now wanted on an attempted murder charge, police say.

The incident happened at Bloor-Yonge Station just after 9 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the victim conscious and breathing, police said. She was rushed to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

It was later confirmed the victim sustained a broken rib.

Police originally said that the woman was hit by the train, but a spokesperson for the TTC later clarified that the woman was able to roll under the lip of the platform, preventing her from being hit by the train.

On Monday, Toronto police issued a surveillance image of the suspect in an effort to identify her.

Police describe the suspect as having blonde hair with an average build. They say she was last seen wearing a grey 'Levi’s' shirt, black jacket, black pants, white shoes, pink and grey toque and carrying a gray bag.

It is unclear why the suspect pushed the woman and police say there is no reason to believe the two women knew one another.

On Monday afternoon, Toronto Mayor John Tory issued a statement in response to the incident, calling it "a shocking attack."

"I have spoken to [Police] Chief Ramer and he assures me an intensive effort is underway to apprehend the person responsible," he said.

"I am also assured that the dedicated transit workers who were on duty when this incident occurred are receiving support as required."

The TTC is safe and must remain safe and I will be following up on this incident to make sure the TTC and its partners, including the police service, is doing everything possible to protect the safety of riders and transit employees.”

The incident prompted the TTC to suspend subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations. Trains on Line 1 were also bypassing Bloor-Yonge Station due to the incident.

Regular service resumed on both subway lines just after 11 p.m.

This is the second time in five months that someone was pushed onto the tracks at Bloor-Yonge subway station. On Nov. 26, police said a suspect shoved a man who fell onto the tracks as a train approached. In that case, 26-year-old Toronto resident Tasho Shipinkas surrendered to police. He was charged with aggravated assault.