

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 22-year-old woman remains in hospital, but is expected to survive after being stabbed multiple times in Scarborough's Midland Park area Thursday morning.

Toronto police responded to a stabbing on Birkdale Road, in the area of Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue, at around 11:30 a.m.

A woman was found at the scene suffering from serious injuries.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported the victim in critical condition. She was rushed to a trauma centre where she underwent surgery.

Later in the day, police said the woman is recovering and is expected to survive.

The suspect and the victim knew each other, police said. The suspect remains outstanding.

The motive for the stabbing is not yet known.