Woman reportedly shot, manhunt underway in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police are seen outside a home in the Idlewilde Crescent and Erin Mills Parkway area after a shooting on Aug. 13, 2019. (Chopper 24)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 3:35PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 13, 2019 3:56PM EDT
One person has been injured and police are searching throughout Mississauga for the suspect after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to White Clover Way and Mavis Road at about 2:28 p.m. after an adult victim, reportedly a female, was shot.
Paramedics said she was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
A nearby YMCA and daycare were put into hold and secure as a precaution.
Const. Iryna Yashnyk said numerous officers were ‘actively working on locating’ the male suspect.