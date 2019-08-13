

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One person has been injured and police are searching throughout Mississauga for the suspect after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to White Clover Way and Mavis Road at about 2:28 p.m. after an adult victim, reportedly a female, was shot.

Paramedics said she was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

A nearby YMCA and daycare were put into hold and secure as a precaution.

Const. Iryna Yashnyk said numerous officers were ‘actively working on locating’ the male suspect.