

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Another case of the coronavirus has been diagnosed in British Columbia.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says a woman in her 30s has been diagnosed with COVID-19 after returning from Iran.

Henry says the woman's case is relatively mild and a number of her close contacts have already been put in isolation.

This brings the number of cases of COVID-19 in B.C. to six.

Henry said earlier this week that four of the five people already diagnosed with the virus were symptom free.

The fifth person, a woman in her 30s who returned from Shanghai, China, is in isolation at her home in B.C.'s Interior.

Henry said over 500 people have been tested for the virus in B.C. and many of those tested positive for the flu.

Three cases of the virus have also been confirmed in Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2020.