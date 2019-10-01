

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A suspect is in custody after a man allegedly broke into a woman’s apartment in the middle of the night, robbed her at knifepoint, and then stabbed her, Toronto police say.

Police allege that at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a 57-year-old woman was sleeping in her apartment in the area of Adelaide Street East and Church Street when she awoke to find a man standing over her holding a knife.

The man, police say, demanded money and proceeded to take the woman to a bank so she could withdraw more cash.

When the woman got outside of the apartment building, she made a plea for help, police say.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the woman and fled the scene but was arrested a short distance away.

The woman, who says she did not know the man prior to the attack, was taken to hospital for treatment. Her current condition is not known at this time.

Police have identified the suspect as 39-year-old Dawit Ephrem, of Toronto.

He has been charged with breaking and entering, robbery with an offensive weapon, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and forcible confinement.

Ephrem is scheduled to appear at the College Park courthouse this morning.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the case to contact investigators.