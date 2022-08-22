Toronto police are investigating after a woman was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint in North York.

The carjacking happened on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 5:40 p.m., in a parking lot near York Mills Road and Bayview Avenue.

Three male suspects fled the scene in the victim's SUV, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators have not released any suspect descriptions at this point.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.